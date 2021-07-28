tru Independence LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 215.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1,511.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $160,000.

ESML stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80.

