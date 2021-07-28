2,541 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock worth $27,226,014. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $448.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.95. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $463.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

