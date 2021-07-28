Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $733,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,248,000 after purchasing an additional 491,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,744,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,760.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $5,482,983. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.19 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

