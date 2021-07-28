Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 8,370 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

