tru Independence LLC Has $201,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 199.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02.

