tru Independence LLC Takes $321,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $86.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

