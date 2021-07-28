Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

