tru Independence LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,559,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $107.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

