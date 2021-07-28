Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,137.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

