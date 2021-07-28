Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $261,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 236,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

