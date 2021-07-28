Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

