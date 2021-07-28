B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

