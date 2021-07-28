Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

Shares of URI opened at $326.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

