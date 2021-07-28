Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $920,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

DCPH opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

