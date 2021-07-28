3,836 Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after buying an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.19.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

