Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

BCOR stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,659.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

