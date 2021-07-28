Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,997 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

AEM opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

