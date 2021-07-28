Virtu Financial LLC Invests $974,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $899,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 158.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,665,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 202,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

