Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $157.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

