Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,625 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after buying an additional 238,693 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $197,494,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

