Blackstone Group Inc. Raises Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

