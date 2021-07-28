Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.