Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 930.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SACH. Aegis raised their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

