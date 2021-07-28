Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5,218.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in Redfin by 16.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 393,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 262.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,435.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.