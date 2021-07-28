Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Lowered by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $659.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $683.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

