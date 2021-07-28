Axiom Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 66.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $581.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

