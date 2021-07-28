100,000 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,357 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 496.6% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,534,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,983 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,472,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,199,000.

Shares of SVAC stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

