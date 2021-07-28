Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

