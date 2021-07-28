Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENNVU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,819,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

