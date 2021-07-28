Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,458,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,683,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,075,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,372,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,208,000.

GHACU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

