Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

MPC traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,118. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

