Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $247.59. 237,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.53. The company has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

