Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $212.01. 131,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,805. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.