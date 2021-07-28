Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Shares of VEEV traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.57. 5,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $334.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.