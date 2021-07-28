Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 55,783 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 270.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,721.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,072.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 278,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 254,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 149,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

