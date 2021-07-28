TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

