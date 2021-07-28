TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $349,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,885 shares of company stock worth $178,858,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $262.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion and a PE ratio of -69.13. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

