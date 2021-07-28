Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $210,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock opened at $194.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.