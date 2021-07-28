Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.24% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

