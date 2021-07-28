Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,280. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

