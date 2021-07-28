Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $11.02 on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

