Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT at €35.69

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.69 ($41.99).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

