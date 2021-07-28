AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

