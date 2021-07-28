Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $36.18 Average PT from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of IOVA traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,988 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

