ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $79.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ARCB traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,072. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.