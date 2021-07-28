Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($7.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($7.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,740. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

