Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Infosys posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,794. The stock has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $47,148,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

