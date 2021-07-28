Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. 321,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

