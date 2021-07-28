Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.92) and the lowest is ($2.34). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($7.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,740. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,664,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

