Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.88. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIC. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

